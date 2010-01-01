Searching the Past

Xavier University has a rich history, and thanks to the generous support of 1968 graduate Phil Gasiewicz and 1974 Edgecliff graduate Beth Surkamp Gasiewicz, the history has been digitized and much of it is now available to alumni online. Through the digital collections homepage, www.xavier.edu/archives, alumni can browse yearbooks dating back to 1924 and student newspapers dating back to 1915, as well as photos from the Xavier archive collection and other digital media.

The site affords the user an insight into Xavier campus life—persons, places and events at different time periods in Xavier’s history—and is a rich source of information documenting student life and activities. Even the impact of national events on the Xavier campus can be studied, such as the assassination of President John F. Kennedy or life on campus during World War II.

Both the newspaper and yearbook collections may be searched either by browsing the collections or by keyword. The digital collections homepage is an ever-expanding site with new photos, newspaper issues and other materials being added on an ongoing basis.

The Xavier archive staff is also actively seeking older issues of both publications and other archival materials to expand the present offerings. If you have something that might be of interest, call 513-745-4821.