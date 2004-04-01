Profile: Terry Malone

Terry Malone | Bachelor of Science in history, 1957; Master of Education, 1960 | Former head football coach at Hamilton Catholic/ Stephen T. Badin High School, Hamilton, Ohio.

Marathon Man | Malone recently retired after 45 years as head football coach at Badin. His career record of 360 wins, 117 losses and eight ties makes him the winningest football coach in Ohio prep football history and ranks 10th all-time nationally. Still active as a part-time history teacher, Malone served as Badin’s athletic director for 25 years and was dean of boys for 28 years.

Official Response | In honor of his record, Malone was recognized with a proclamation in the Ohio House of Representatives on Dec. 2, 2003.

Gridiron Glory | During his University days, Malone played linebacker and fullback for the Musketeer football team. “My fondest memory is returning a kickoff for 97 yards against the University of Cincinnati my senior year,” he says. “In fact, that’s my most thrilling sports moment. We won 34-14.”

Completing the Circle | Following graduation from the University, Malone was hired as a coach at North College Hill High School. But after he signed a contract, an assistant coaching position came open at his alma mater, Hamilton Catholic High School, which later became Badin. North College Hill administrators graciously let Malone out of his contract so that he could coach at his home school. In a fitting irony, Malone’s last game 46 years later was a 45-7 win over North College Hill. A Shaky Start | Malone became Badin’s head football coach after only one year as an assistant. “The first two games I coached, we got killed,” he recalls. “The third game we were losing, and the mother of one of the players yelled out, ‘Malone, you’ll never be around next year.’ I always remember that. But we went on to win the game. My first season we were 5-4. The next season we were undefeated.”

A Legacy of Excellence | Badin’s football team was also undefeated in 1964, 1965 and 1966. Its 32-game regular-season winning streak was broken in 1967 by Purcell Marian, coached by Art Del Conte, one of Malone’s Xavier teammates. Malone’s team won the Ohio Division III championship in 1990 and was runner-up in 1978 and 1980.

Lifetime Achievement | Malone says his proudest moments have come from seeing what his players become as adults. “I’ve had guys who are now doctors and lawyers,” he says. “I have one who’s a professor at Princeton University. There are a couple of guys who are in politics and hold government office.” He’s also produced numerous football coaches, including four Badin assistants who worked with him for 31, 30, 17 and 16 years. “The other thing I’m proud of is not getting fired,” he says. “That’s a pretty big thing for a coach, to say you went your whole career and never got fired.”