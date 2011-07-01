Profile: Bob Fullarton

BOB FULLARTON

Bachelor of Science in communication arts, 1973

Senior vice president for partnerships, dunnhumbyUSA

Cincinnati

Claim to Fame | As a basketball player at Xavier, Bob Fullarton helped whip the University of Cincinnati in 1971, hitting two free throws at the end of the game to beat the Bearcats, 66-65. “I was scared to death,” he says. Xavier wouldn’t beat UC again for another nine years.

A Life Abroad | After graduating, he was drafted by Buffalo in the ninth round of the NBA draft, but ended up playing professional basketball in Barcelona instead. “The thing I was famous for in Spain is I was the captain of two different teams, which was a first for an American.” He played in Spain for eight years. “That allowed me to learn Spanish, which eventually allowed me to return home and get a job at Procter & Gamble.”

Corporate Highlights | Starting in the P&G paper division, Fullarton moved to become business sales director in Mexico for three years, working with many aspects of P&G. “It was all brands, really.” Later, he helped supervise international sales in Europe for the consumer products giant.

New Career Path | After 23 years in sales and marketing at P&G, Fullarton “retired,” only to join dunnhumbyUSA. A global retail brand development company with its American headquarters in Cincinnati, dunnhumby serves major U.S. partners including Kroger and P&G. The firm’s focus is on providing information services through customer loyalty cards and client database marketing. Fullarton is responsible for signing up new partners as a member of the partnership group.

Called for Traveling | Fullarton spends quite a bit of time on the road, frequently traveling to England where dunnhumby is headquartered. “I just got back from London,” he says. “I do go there a lot lately. It seems once a month.”

The Next Step | He’s also working on the board of directors for a start up, UGROWU, a website that plans to serve college students seeking internships. “We’re busy in the Beta launch right now.”

Personal | Now age 60, Fullarton lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Anderson Township with his wife, Barb. He has two children and two grandchildren.

Favorite Hobbies | “I really don’t have too much spare time right now,” he says. “I do read a lot.” His favorites lean primarily to historical fiction, centering on the American Revolution and Civil War.

Conversation Starter | Fullarton still likes to talk college basketball. “I grew up in Minnesota, but a basketball scholarship brought me to Xavier. It is a great school to prepare you for life.”

Eye-Opening Experience | He lived through the waning days of the Gen. Francisco Franco era in Spain and saw the country transform from a dictatorship to democracy. “It was interesting going from one form of government to another.”