Profile: Bob Fullarton

BOB FULLARTON
Bachelor of Science in communication arts, 1973
Senior vice president for partnerships, dunnhumbyUSA
Cincinnati
Claim to Fame | As a basketball player at Xavier, Bob Fullarton helped whip the University of Cincinnati in 1971, hitting two free throws at the end of the game to beat the Bearcats, 66-65. “I was scared to death,” he says. Xavier wouldn’t beat UC again for another nine years.
A Life Abroad | After graduating, he was drafted by Buffalo in the ninth round of the NBA draft, but ended up playing professional basketball in Barcelona instead. “The thing I was famous for in Spain is I was the captain of two different teams, which was a first for an American.” He played in Spain for eight years. “That allowed me to learn Spanish, which eventually allowed me to return home and get a job at Procter & Gamble.”
Corporate Highlights | Starting in the P&G paper division, Fullarton moved to become business sales director in Mexico for three years, working with many aspects of P&G. “It was all brands, really.” Later, he helped supervise international sales in Europe for the consumer products giant.
New Career Path | After 23 years in sales and marketing at P&G, Fullarton “retired,” only to join dunnhumbyUSA. A global retail brand development company with its American headquarters in Cincinnati, dunnhumby serves major U.S. partners including Kroger and P&G. The firm’s focus is on providing information services through customer loyalty cards and client database marketing. Fullarton is responsible for signing up new partners as a member of the partnership group.
Called for Traveling | Fullarton spends quite a bit of time on the road, frequently traveling to England where dunnhumby is headquartered. “I just got back from London,” he says. “I do go there a lot lately. It seems once a month.”
The Next Step | He’s also working on the board of directors for a start up, UGROWU, a website that plans to serve college students seeking internships. “We’re busy in the Beta launch right now.”
Personal | Now age 60, Fullarton lives in the Cincinnati suburb of Anderson Township with his wife, Barb. He has two children and two grandchildren.
Favorite Hobbies | “I really don’t have too much spare time right now,” he says. “I do read a lot.” His favorites lean primarily to historical fiction, centering on the American Revolution and Civil War.
Conversation Starter | Fullarton still likes to talk college basketball. “I grew up in Minnesota, but a basketball scholarship brought me to Xavier. It is a great school to prepare you for life.”
Eye-Opening Experience | He lived through the waning days of the Gen. Francisco Franco era in Spain and saw the country transform from a dictatorship to democracy. “It was interesting going from one form of government to another.”
Fully had a dream the night before making those two foul shots. He told me about it prior to the game driving to the Cincinnati Gardens. Fully told Andre and me the game was close … and late in the game he got fouled. I asked Fully, “Did you make the foul shots?” He said, “I don’t know, I woke up” Tom Binegar
