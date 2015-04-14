Chef Natalia’s Soup of Love Recipe (serves 10-12)

Ingredients:

1 large onion

1 large carrot

1 large turnip

1 large parsnip

1 leek

3 stalks of celery

8 medium asparagus tips

1⁄4 butternut squash

2 Idaho potatoes

6 scallions

1 red bell pepper

1 green bell pepper

1 yellow bell pepper

4 oz. green beans

1⁄2 of a whole broccoli

1⁄4 of a whole cauliflower

4 oz. spinach

2 oz. garlic

1 sprig of thyme

2 bay leaves

Extra Virgin Olive oil

2 pats of butter

5 oz. of mini-bowtie pasta

5 oz. white beans cooked

Directions:

1) In salted boiling water, cook asparagus, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower, and spinach. Cool off and chop in small pieces. Set aside and keep the blanching water.

2) Dice and keep trimmings: A) carrot, turnip, parsnip, leek, celery, butternut squash, onion and garlic. Set aside with trimmings: B) bell peppers and scallions.

3) Cut potatoes and cook with the trimmings (from vegetables in A and B) in the blanching water until soft. Then pureé in blender.

4) In a large pot, sauteé vegetables from A with butter and extra virgin olive oil. Add thyme and bay leaves. Cover with chicken stock, vegetable stock or water (chicken will give a stronger flavor; water will provide more of the vegetables’ true taste). Simmer until vegetables cook, add remaining vegetables and the vegetable pureé, add bowtie pasta and cooked white beans.

5) Season with salt, pepper. Add cayenne pepper for a little kick.

6) Simmer and then remove bay leaves and thyme. Ready to serve.